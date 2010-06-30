Haussler's knee surgery a success

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Heinrich Haussler, whose 2010 season has been plagued by knee problems, underwent a successful operation on his injured joint in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday.

"Heinrich feels well after the successful surgery yesterday," said Andreas Goesele, Cervélo TestTeam's chief medical officer. "It was a necessary operation, and Heinrich is now focused on full recovery."

The 26-year-old Cervélo TestTeam rider first experienced complications with his knee due to a crash in the Volta a Algarve this spring. After taking time for recovery, the issue continued after crashes at Paris-Nice and most recently at the Tour de Suisse.

"I am happy that I had this surgery," said Haussler. "I will now start my rehabilitation process and take my time to get fully recovered. I'm sure it will be hard for me to watch the Tour de France on TV now, as it was one of my main goals this season.

"As I have already stressed, my health is the first priority and I would like to come back to cycling healthy and in good shape. When that comeback will be, I do not know yet, it depends on my recovery process. But now I wish my colleagues from Cervélo TestTeam all the best for the Tour de France 2010!"

Haussler, a stage winner at the 2009 Tour de France, was replaced on Cervélo TestTeam's Tour roster by Daniel Lloyd.