Haussler returns to the winner's circle

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) claimed his first win since 2011 in the final stage of Bayern Rundfahrt on Sunday, besting Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in Nürnberg.

Bayern Rundfahrt marked Haussler's return to racing since the cobbled classics where the 29-year-old continually threatened to reach the podium, with fourth place in Gent-Wevelgem the closest he could get, followed by sixth at the Tour of Flanders and 11th at Paris-Roubaix.

On Friday's third stage of the German race, Haussler finished third behind Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) saying that: "There are only victories that count," before finally getting the result he desired.

"This time I'm happy," the Australian admitted. "I managed to impose my top speed at the end of a hard day. This bodes well as I return to competition and I set the Tour de Suisse as a goal."

It was Haussler's first win since the Tour of Beijing in 2011 when riding under the Garmin - Cervélo banner.

The final day of Bayern Rundfahrt proved to be one of celebration for the Swiss ProContinental outfit with two riders, Marcel Wyss and Martin Elmiger finishing inside the top-10 overall, Stefan Denifl won the mountains classification while also finishing ahead of Sky to take out the team classification.