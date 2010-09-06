Haussler returns to action at the Tour of Britain
Cervelo rosters for Paris-Brussels and the women’s Tour d’Ardeche
Heinrich Haussler will be back in action for the first time since his July knee surgery when he lines up for the Tour of Britain next Saturday.
Haussler has not been selected for the Australian team for the world championships but is looking to get back to racing before the end of the season. He will be part of a strong Cervelo TestTeam line-up that is expected to challenge Team Sky, HTC-Columbia and Saxo Bank for stage victories in the eight-day race.
Joining him for the race are Roger Hammond, Jeremy Hunt, Ignatas Konovalovas, Daniel Lloyd and Martin Reimer, who was third overall in last year’s race.
The Tour of Britain starts in Rochdale, near Manchester on Saturday September 11 and ends in London on Sunday September 19.
The Cervelo TestTeam will also ride Paris – Brussels and the GP de Fourmies, with Andreas Klier, Davide Appollonio and Brett Lancaster leading the team in both races.
The women’s Cervelo TestTeam will also be in action this week, riding the Tour d’Ardeche stage race in France. The five-day, six-stage race will be final preparation for many of the riders before the world championships in Australia at the end of the month.
The six-rider women’s team includes Lizzie Armistead and Sharon Laws of Great Britain and 2009 Giro Donne winner Claudia Häusler.
Cervelo Test Team for the Tour of Britain:
Roger Hammond
Heinrich Haussler
Jeremy Hunt
Ignatas Konovalovas
Daniel Lloyd
Martin Reimer
Paris-Brussels and GP de Fourmies:
Davide Appollonio
João Correia
Volodimir Gustov
Andreas Klier
Brett Lancaster
Joaquin Novoa
Gabriel Rasch
Alexander Wetterhall
Tour d’Ardeche:
Elizabeth Armitstead
Lieselot Decroix
Claudia Häusler
Sharon Laws
Carla Ryan
Patricia Schwager
