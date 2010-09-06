Haussler returns to action at the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 An elated Heinrich Haussler on the Tour de France podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Roger Hammond (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Heinrich Haussler will be back in action for the first time since his July knee surgery when he lines up for the Tour of Britain next Saturday.

Haussler has not been selected for the Australian team for the world championships but is looking to get back to racing before the end of the season. He will be part of a strong Cervelo TestTeam line-up that is expected to challenge Team Sky, HTC-Columbia and Saxo Bank for stage victories in the eight-day race.

Joining him for the race are Roger Hammond, Jeremy Hunt, Ignatas Konovalovas, Daniel Lloyd and Martin Reimer, who was third overall in last year’s race.

The Tour of Britain starts in Rochdale, near Manchester on Saturday September 11 and ends in London on Sunday September 19.

The Cervelo TestTeam will also ride Paris – Brussels and the GP de Fourmies, with Andreas Klier, Davide Appollonio and Brett Lancaster leading the team in both races.

The women’s Cervelo TestTeam will also be in action this week, riding the Tour d’Ardeche stage race in France. The five-day, six-stage race will be final preparation for many of the riders before the world championships in Australia at the end of the month.

The six-rider women’s team includes Lizzie Armistead and Sharon Laws of Great Britain and 2009 Giro Donne winner Claudia Häusler.

Cervelo Test Team for the Tour of Britain:

Roger Hammond

Heinrich Haussler

Jeremy Hunt

Ignatas Konovalovas

Daniel Lloyd

Martin Reimer

Paris-Brussels and GP de Fourmies:

Davide Appollonio

João Correia

Volodimir Gustov

Andreas Klier

Brett Lancaster

Joaquin Novoa

Gabriel Rasch

Alexander Wetterhall

Tour d’Ardeche:

Elizabeth Armitstead

Lieselot Decroix

Claudia Häusler

Sharon Laws

Carla Ryan

Patricia Schwager

