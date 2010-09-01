Haussler happy with move to Garmin-Cervélo

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) was happy to win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Haussler was his usual rexaled but confident self (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Heinrich Haussler is convinced that the influx of Cervélo TestTeam at the Garmin team for 2011 will complement the team’s existing roster rather than sparking internal rivalry.

Haussler spoke to Cyclingnews immediately after the Garmin team confirmed that he, Roger Hammond, Andreas Klier, Brett Lancaster, Daniel Lloyd and Gabriel Rasch will all be part of the Garmin- Cervélo line-up in 2011. Thor Hushovd announced he will also part of the merger on Monday.

Haussler and the Cervélo TestTeam have produced some fine performances in the classics in the past two seasons and he is pleased that core of riders will still be together in the new set-up. He does not envisage any rivalry or difficulties with Garmin’s top sprinter Tyler Farrar, confirming that his primary objectives will come in the classics rather than in the sprints from now on.

“Most of the classics group is still together and next year we can do some real damage,” he told Cyclingnews.

“There are no problems expected with Tyler, not at all. He's an easy guy to get along with. At this stage in my life, I realise that I'm not really one for the sprints. I might go for the green jersey at the Tour, but the classics are really my main goal.”

Haussler expressed regret that the Cervélo TestTeam project had come to an end. After a promising start to his professional career at Gerolsteiner, his career really took off after joining Cervélo in 2009.

“It's a shame that such a good team has already come to an end,” he told Cyclingnews. “But teams come and go. It wasn't expected.”

Haussler is still recovering from the knee problems that have hampered his racing since mid-June. As a result he missed out on selection for the Australian team for the world championships. However he is confident of racing for the Cervélo TestTeam this season before he begins a new chapter of his career with Garmin- Cervélo in 2011.

“I've been back on the bike training for two weeks now, and expect to race again this season, if all goes well,” he said.



