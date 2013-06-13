Haussler fractures pelvis in Tour de Suisse crash

Image 1 of 5 IAM cold: Heinrich Haussler at the start of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) receives his first winner's kisses for 2013 at Bayern-Rundfahrt (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de) Image 4 of 5 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) is well known for not wearing gloves, no matter how cold it is. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A crash which forced Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to abandon the Tour de Suisse on Thursday has left the Australian with a fractured pelvis.

The news will be a bitter blow for the rider who has been enjoying his best season in some time with the Swiss Professional Continental outfit.

The crash occurred in the opening kilometres of the 186.1km sixth stage between Leuggern – Meilen.

"The pace was very strong in the bunch,” said Haussler. "We made ten kilometers. On a long straight, there was a slowdown in the peloton and we fell on each other like dominoes."

He was transported to hospital outwardly showing extensive bruises and wounds, while x-rays revealed the 29-year-old former runner-up at Milan – San Remo had a small fracture to the left side of his pelvis.

IAM Cycling team doctor Jacques Ménétrey explained the injuries.

"Heinrich Haussler suffered bruises and multiple wounds on the left side of the body, a fractured pelvis and a small fracture of the left hip. The rider will remain hospitalized a day or two before returning to his home. His comeback is not envisaged before the fall."

Late last month, Haussler claimed his first victory since 2011 by winning the final stage of Bayern Rundfahrt. This week at the Tour de Suisse prior to his race-ending injury he had delivered three top-10 performances including a third place in the Quinto time trial. In the spring, Haussler continually threatened to reach the podium, with fourth place in Gent-Wevelgem, followed by sixth at the Tour of Flanders and 11th at Paris-Roubaix.