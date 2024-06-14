'Hard to see myself in any other jersey' – Toms Skujins renews with Lidl-Trek

By
published

Latvian signs two-year contract extension

Toms Skujins
Toms Skujins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toms Skujins will remain at Lidl-Trek for the next two seasons after signing a contract extension with the team. The Latvian has been with the team since 2018, when he joined from Cannondale.

“I think every time we re-sign it seems to happen earlier and earlier because both parties have found a mutual respect and mutual liking,” Skujins, 32, said in a statement on Friday.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
