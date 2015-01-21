Hansen: Greipel's absence puts pressure on Lotto-Soudal at Tour Down Under
Australian to ride all three Grand Tours in 2015
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The absence of German sprinter and leader Andre Greipel at this year’s Tour Down Under has increased the pressure on the Lotto-Soudal riders in the six stage event, rather than taken it off them, according to his Australian teammate Adam Hansen.
Related Articles
The next generation
“They are all very good, very promising,” Hansen said, but then offering a cautious warning that potential alone does not guarantee a rider’s long term future. “You do see a lot of young riders come through and then die off.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy