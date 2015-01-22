Haig on target at Tour Down Under
UniSA-Australia rider fights to fifth overall
When Jack Haig started the Tour Down Under on Tuesday, a top 10 overall finish was flagged as a “realistic” goal by his UniSA-Australia sports director Dave Sanders. However, by the time the six stage race had reached half-way with the first uphill finish on Thursday – on stage 3 from Norwood to Paracombe – he was fifth overall.
“If I went with them I probably wouldn’t stay away. So I stayed with the group and followed Mick Rogers’ wheel on the climb and got stuck there in the end, in the sprint. I had too much of a bigger gear I was trying to push. The head wind and the hill made the last 70 metres seem much longer.”
