Haig on target at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Best young rider, Jack Haig (Avanti) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Jack Haig at the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jack Haig (Avanti) celebrates his first NRS win of 2014 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 Jack Haig won the best young rider jersey on his attempt at WorldTour racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

When Jack Haig started the Tour Down Under on Tuesday, a top 10 overall finish was flagged as a “realistic” goal by his UniSA-Australia sports director Dave Sanders. However, by the time the six stage race had reached half-way with the first uphill finish on Thursday – on stage 3 from Norwood to Paracombe – he was fifth overall.





“If I went with them I probably wouldn’t stay away. So I stayed with the group and followed Mick Rogers’ wheel on the climb and got stuck there in the end, in the sprint. I had too much of a bigger gear I was trying to push. The head wind and the hill made the last 70 metres seem much longer.”



