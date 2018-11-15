Hagens Berman Axeon add Liam Holowesko to 2019 squad

Malibu provided the perfect training course. (Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Hagens Berman Axeon today announced signing William 'Liam' Holowesko for 2019, bringing a conclusion to the team's new signings for next year. The 18-year-old American comes to the team from the Hot Tubes junior programme, which also counts WorldTour riders Lawson Craddock, Ian Boswell, Nate Brown and Ben King among its alumni.

"Joining Hagens Berman Axeon has always been my goal since I first started racing," Holowesko said in a statement published on the team's website. "A lot of my former teammates, who have had a tremendous impact on my life, joined Axeon and I have always made it my goal to race with them again. Joining this team has nothing to do with proving anyone wrong, but instead proving those right who have always taken a chance on me and never given up on me."

Holowesko, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, is a two-time US junior time trial national champion and three-time Bahamas pro national champion – twice in the time trial and once on the road in 2018. He is looking to bounce back from a 2017 injury and make the most of his move to the Pro Continental level with the team run by Axel Merckx.

"I would really like to learn as much as I can from the team and hopefully improve my experience level and understanding of racing tactics," Holowesko said.

Holowesko is the sixth and final rider to join the 2019 Hagens Berman Axeon roster after the team signed Karel Vacek, Jakob Egholm, Sean Quinn, Kevin Vermaerke and André Carvalho. The team has seen five riders graduate to the WorldTour this year, with Sean Bennett going to EF Pro Cycling, Will Barta going to the new CCC Team, and the trio of Japser Philipsen, Ivo Oliveira and Rui Oliveira going to UAE Team Emirates.