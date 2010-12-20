Gwin teams up with mountain bike legend Tomac

US National Champion Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Trek World Racing's Aaron Gwin has teamed up with mountain bike legend John Tomac for some guidance for the 2011 downhill World Cup season.

Tomac's resume and reputation speak for itself, so when it came time to making the decision on who and what could make Gwin's program better, Johnny T. was an obvious candidate.

Already well into the training program under Tomac's guidance, US National Champion Gwin had this to say about his new trainer. "I'm super excited to be working with Johnny T. this year. I think the experience he brings with racing and training, is going to be a huge asset to my program. I couldn't be happier and I look forward to developing this relationship for many years to come!"

"I believe my racing experience and my training approach will help him rise to another level," said Tomac. "I'd really like to see an American back on top of the podium in both World Cup and world championship downhill racing"

Gwin recently signed with Trek World Racing after a season in which he finished fourth at the Worlds and in the World Cup series. He has been riding for the Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team.

Tomac won a cross country world championship in 1991 and is a 10-time US National Champion. He raced BMX, road, downhill and cross country over a successful career that stretched more than 20 years.