Guldhammer steps away from professional cycling

Rasmus Guldhammer (Team HTC - Columbia) and Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto) share a joke before the start. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Dane Rasmus Guldhammer, one of HTC-Columbia's promising young talents, has decided to cancel his contract with the team and step away from professional cycling.

The 21-year-old told DR Sporten that he missed his friends and family during his first year with the ProTour squad, and had suffered from a lack of motivation since May.

HTC director and fellow Dane Brian Holm said that perhaps Guldhammer turned professional too soon. "I don't think he was ready for the professional life yet. If he can ride at a slightly lower level next year, I am confident that he can return to professional cycling. There is no doubt that he has the talent," Holm said.

Guldhammer, a notable climber, began his professional career with the Danish Continental Team Designa Køkken in 2008 and moved to Team Capinordic last year where he scored stage victories in the Grand Prix du Portugal and the U23 Liège - Bastogne - Liège. He took fourth overall in the Tour of Denmark, attracting the attention of HTC-Columbia.