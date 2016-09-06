Guillaume Van Keirsbulck signs two-year deal with Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Image 1 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) with a new friend (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) during a pave recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck will ride for Belgian Pro-Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert for at least the next two seasons as he moves from from six years with the Etixx-QuickStep squad. The 25-year-old is aiming for greater leadership roles with Wanty-Groupe Gobert across the spring classics as he explained in a release from his new team.

"The Flemish Spring Classics really appeal to me with the Tour of Flanders as the absolute dream race. I never got the chance to ride it as team captain. I hope I'll have a role to play in those races next year," Van Keirsbulck said.

A winner of the Three Days of De Panne in 2014, illness and injury has hampered Van Keirsbulck since with his last victory coming on stage 7 of the 2014 Eneco Tour. Having ridden Paris-Roubaix since 2011 and three editions of the Tour of Flanders, the Belgian brings experience to the squad and with greater freedom and opportunity to pursue his personal ambitions, director sportif Hilaire Van der Schueren expects Van Keirsbulck to perform to his potential with Wanty.

"Guillaume Van Keirsbulck has shown his potential in the Flemish classics. In the past two years he couldn't perform well due to injuries and health issues. He is 25 but he already has a lot of experience. He can ride a good time trial as well. I'm very happy to work with him," Van der Schueren said.

The announcement is good news for Van Keirsbulck who had his car broken into and laptop stolen, among other items, after the Brussels Cycling Classic which was won by teammate Tom Boonen.

Van Keirsbulck joins Wesley Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) as a new signing for the team with further announcements expected in the coming weeks and months.