GT launches Grade e-gravel range

GT has today revealed an all-new range of electric bikes, the Grade Power Series, comprising three electricity-inspired models.

The Amp and Bolt take aim at the best electric gravel bikes with drop bars and Shimano GRX groupsets, whereas the flat-bar 'Current' is a bike for the adventurous commuter looking for a detour home.

On all models, a 6061-series aluminium frame houses a 250Wh lithium-ion battery which uses a small cable connector to pulse energy to the rear wheel. GT’s designers chose not to use a mid-drive motor, preferring the Ebikemotion X35+ hub motor, which is rated at 250w.

GT is gathering the updated Grade at a rider who might use it as an all-terrain commuter and training bike in the week, and bike packing tourer over weekends. In addition to the two typical bottle cage mounts, the Grade Power Series frame is given two additional mounting points on the top tube, as well as on the seat stays and down tube. This is in addition to rack and fender mounts both front and rear.

To deliver more riding compliance on those long gravel road rides, GT’s Grade has floating seat stays, offering a claimed 50 per cent increase in vertical compliance. If you need an even softer ride, or more traction for those steep gravel road climbs on loose surfaces, the Grade can fit tyres up to 42c in width.

GT is offering four frame sizes. The smallest of these has a 69.5-degree head angle, with the medium, large and extra-large Grades steering around a 71-degree head angle.

Market positioning of GT’s Grade range starts at £2,300.00 (€2,399.00) with the Grade Current, equipped with a 700mm flat bar and Tektro M275 hydraulic disc brakes. It shifts via a MicroSHIFT Advent X 1x10 drivetrain and rolls WTB Nano Comp tyres.

At £2,700.00 (€2,799.00), the Grade Bolt upgrades to a 2x10 drivetrain, sourced from Shimano, at GRX 400 specification. The lead derivative is the £2,900.00 (€3,199.00) Grade Amp, which runs a Shimano GRX 800 1x11 drivetrain and the largest tyres of any Grade: WTB Resolute TCSs, sized 700x42.

All models are dropper seatpost compatible, for those who want to create a more confidence-inspiring e-gravel bike, on those tricky descents.