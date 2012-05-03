Greipel's plan to test himself on Olympic circuit hampered by road closures

Image 1 of 6 Greipel, Hondo, Degenkolb and Sieberg weren't going anywhere (Image credit: andre greipel) Image 2 of 6 Andre Greipel chases back on from the caravan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) unleashed a sprint that none of his rivals could match. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 John Degenkolb (1T4i) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 6 Danilo Hondo riders as German national road champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg and Andre Greipel fly down a descent. (Image credit: ASO)

Andre Greipel picked the wrong day to attempt a reconnaissance of the route for the Olympic road race, with road works held up by bad weather closing access to the course.

Greipel was in Surrey on Wednesday, along with German teammates Danilo Hondo, John Degenkolb and Marcel Sieberg with the day holding much promise. The 15.5km Box Hill circuit will be raced nine times on July 28 in the bid for Olympic gold.

"Ready to see the Olympic circuit," the German tweeted which was immediately responded to via the twittersphere with warnings of the road closures.

Perhaps the warnings went unheeded with Greipel soon following up with:

"Boxhill closed? Hidden camera somewhere," with an image of Hondo, Degenkolb and Sieberg standing beside their bikes behind the barricades blocking the road.

Wednesday's misfortune follows reports that the Italian women's team was also denied access to the road due to the same closures.

Griepel is one of the few top sprinters not at the Giro d'Italia which begins this weekend. He is instead looking to emulate his 2011 efforts at the Tour de France, where he won his maiden stage at the Grand Boucle, before representing Germany at the London Games.