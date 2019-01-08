Greipel flying new colours at Arkea Samsic

Image 1 of 5 Warren Barguil and André Greipel in their 2019 Arkéa Samsic kit (Image credit: Twitter @Arkea_Samsic) Image 2 of 5 André Greipel in Arkéa Samsic casual clothes casual clothes (Image credit: Twitter @AndreGreipel) Image 3 of 5 The 2019 Arkéa Samsic jersey (Image credit: Twitter @Arkea_Samsic) Image 4 of 5 Warren Berguil looks on as Andre Greipel is called forward at the Fortuneo-Samsic dinner (Image credit: Twitter @Fortuneo_Samsic) Image 5 of 5 André Greipel in the 2019 Arkéa Samsic kit (Image credit: Twitter @AndreGreipel)

After 10 years in the various jerseys of the Belgian Lotto team, German sprinter André Greipel tried on the new kit of Arkéa Samsic Tuesday as the team unveiled their 2019 jersey during the official team presentation in France.

Formerly Fortuneo Samsic, the French Pro Continental team's 2019 kit features a mostly white jersey with black shorts that are ringed along the bottom hem with three white stripes. The Arkea logo sweeps across the chest of the jersey in red, with the Samsic logo taking a secondary spot just below. White lettering down the side of the shorts further promotes the sponsor.

The kit will be a striking change for Greipel, who had a decade to grow accustomed to the bright-red lotto jerseys - when he wasn't wearing the the German champion' colours. The team released a photo of Greipel alongside his new teammate, French star Warren Barguil.

Greipel and the Belgian team parted ways after bitter contract negotiations with then Lotto team manager Paul De Geyter, who has since been replaced by John John Lelangue, with Australia’s Caleb Ewan replacing Greipel as the team’s lead sprinter.

Greipel will make his 2019 racing debut with Arkéa Samsic at the Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage race in Gabon before heading to Spain and then the Tour of Oman.