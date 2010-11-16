Greipel back in training

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel gets another stage win, his third for the event. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 2 of 3 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) on the stage winner's podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Andre Greipel signs an autograph. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Andre Greipel took a long and well-deserved vacation at the end of the season, but he has now turned his sights to the new challenges of 2011, including a new team.

After a down period that provided “a lot of time for family and various other things" Greipel has this week returned to training

“I have started training again, since I will again have an early start to the season with the Tour Down Under," he said.

The sprinter is starting out with running, fitness studio workouts and some cyclo-cross rides.

Things will pick up later in the month though, as he will meet his new Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates before heading to Mallorca on December 6. He will train alone for three days before the team's first training camp ahead of the 2011 season.

Greipel will face new challenges as he looks to defend his title at the Tour Down Under in January. Not only will he face young American sprinter Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo, but also former HTC-Columbia teammate Mark Cavendish. The two HTC sprinters were strong rivals on the team, which resulted in Greipel's departure for Omega Pharma-Lotto. It will be the first time the two have ridden against one another on separate teams since 2007.