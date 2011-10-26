Gregory Ball banned for two years by Cycling Australia

Queensland’s Gregory Ball won the men's kilometre C2 crown (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) has officially acknowledged the two-year ban levied by Cycling Australia on Gregory Ball following his positive test for the banned substance stanozolol, a synthetic anabolic agent, earlier this year.

Ball returned a positive sample at the Australian Track Cycling Championships on February 4 in Sydney, where he set a world record in the men’s C1 kilometre time trial. His time has been removed from the record book and the ban has been backdated, meaning that he is unable to participate in any sports that comply with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules until 9 March 2013.

This ends Ball’s hopes of qualifying for the Australian team that will travel to London next year for the 2012 Paralympic Games. He will also have to repay a total of A$27,500 in grants and support to the Australian Sports Commission.

