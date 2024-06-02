Greg Van Avermaet overcomes 'mentally hard' Unbound Gravel to top 10 finish

By
Contributions from
published

Belgian forced to chase back after two punctures but pleased to make it back into the mix

Greg Van Avermaet finished 7th place in his first-ever Unbound Gravel
Greg Van Avermaet finished 7th place in his first-ever Unbound Gravel (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Former Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet made his debut in the Unbound Gravel 200 on Saturday, racing to seventh place behind winner Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost). The retired WorldTour road star had mixed feelings after making the lead group only to puncture and have to chase back on twice.

"I could have been better," Van Avermaet told Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly as he sat on a patch of grass covered in dust after finishing seventh in his debut at Unbound Gravel 200.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

With contributions from