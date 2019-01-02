Greg Daniel signs with Canadian Continental team DCBank

Image 1 of 5 US champion Greg Daniel riding on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel poses for a selfie with fans in Argentina (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 5 SU champion Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 US champion Greg Daniel leads the Trek-Segafredo chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Trek-Segafredo teammates Greg Daniel and Bauke Mollema get ready for the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Former USPro champion Greg Daniel has signed a contract to race with the Canadian Continental team DCBank (formerly H&R Block) in 2019. He spent the previous two seasons racing with WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo.

"I'm extremely excited to join DCBank Pro Cycling Team for 2019 and be able to compete again for the top spot on the podium in every race we attend,” Daniel said in a team press release. “To be able to have a chance at winning races is what I've been craving and I'll be happy to pursue that next season."

Daniel, 24, turned professional with the Continental team Bontrager in 2013 and continued with the Bissell development and Axeon programs before signing with Trek-Segafredo in 2017.

He was a promising young talent to come out of American bike racing after riding to a podium place in a stage at the Tour of California (2014) and fourth in a stage at Tour of Utah (2015). He had a break-out year in 2016, winning the USPro championships in Winston-Salem, along with two stages and the overall title at the Tour de Beauce.

"The team is looking forward to having Greg join the program, as he will be instrumental in the team's goal to bring home a GC win in 2019," the team wrote in a statement. "As a past KOM winner at Tour of Utah and the 2016 winner of Tour de Beauce, Greg will bring leadership to the team’s overall makeup. Greg has already demonstrated to the team that he is looking to be a mentor to the young riders while being a leader on the bike. This is what the team is looking for in a leader as it continues to give opportunities to young, talented riders."

During this season with DCBank, Daniel said he hopes to mentor the younger riders and help the team to success, while also taking some opportunities to get results for himself.

"I'm also looking forward to mentoring and guiding some of the other riders to the top of the sport," he said. "If I can help the team rise up and grow, I will view my season as a success. This upcoming season I'm focusing on helping my teammates achieve their dreams while being able to find my opportunities to succeed."

The team announced five new signings that also include Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling), and Josh Kropf, Jake Cullen and Thomas Schellenberg, all from Applewood Garneau Cycling Team. Samuel said he's lucky to find a team after a challenging season combined with a tough job market that saw several teams fold.

"I'm really excited to be returning and joining the DCBank Pro Cycling team for the 2019 season," Samuel said. "After a rough season in 2018 and the market flooded with riders, it's amazing to have the opportunity to come back and work with Mark, Maxime and the whole management behind the M1 Project once again. I've seen some of my career best results racing with the M1 Project (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) globally, so the transition of moving teams back to a management I've worked with in the past will be an easy move and one I look forward to.

"The international calendar and number of race days that are provided is one of the things that drew me back to the program when I was searching for a team. I'm looking forward to the opportunity of producing some big results once again with this squad with the international calendar being given as well as mentoring some of the younger guys on the squad as much as I can."