Great Britain again the richest national team in cycling thanks to new £39 million Olympic funding

UK Sport bankrolls four-year Los Angeles Olympic programme

The Great Britain men's team pursuit squad in action on the track (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Great Britain team will again be the richest national squad competing on the track, road and other disciplines after being awarded £39 million of state funding for the next four years from the British government.

The funding covers the preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is part of £330 million in Government and National Lottery funding for sport.  

