Granny Gear sets 24-hours series dates for 2010

The desert sunset in Moab, (Image credit: Garrett Geer)

With the dust barely settled on the 24 Hours of Moab, which doubled as the US 24-hour Mountain Bike National Championships in October, Granny Gear Productions announced its National Points Series (NPS) for 2010.

Next year's series will include the same three venues as in 2009. The action will kick off with its East Coast stop at the 24 Hours of Big Bear in Hazelton, West Virginia on June 12-13. Next up is the 24 Hours of 9-Mile in Wisconsin in the Midwest on July 31-August 1. Finally, the series will conclude again at the 24 Hours of Moab in Utah on October 9-10.

The 24 Hours of Big Bear will serve as the 2010 US 24-Hour National Championships. It is the only one of the three venues which has not yet served as the US nationals.

Robert Anderson won the solo men's series for 2009 with 610 points thanks to a second place at Big Bear and a third place at 9-Mile. He was also fifth at Moab. Brandon Draugalis, who won both Big Bear and 9-Mile, and was the favorite to win, but was forced to drop out after eight laps, so he finished in 21st place and with only 15 points in Moab. Still, Draugalis finished third in the series with 515 points. Brad Majors finished second in the overall with 535 points.

In the women's action, Liz Baumgardt took top honors with 430 points ahead of Eszter Horanyi with 250 points and Suz Falvey in third, also with 250 points. Baumgart won 9-Mile and also raced Big Bear while Horanyi only raced Moab and Falvey only raced Big Bear. Each of the top three women won one of the races in the series.

