Grand jury subpoenas issued in Landis investigation

Landis ponders Floyd Landis ponders a question from the audience. (Image credit: Mark Zalewski/Cyclingnews)

Grand jury subpoenas have reportedly been issued to witnesses by federal authorities as the investigation into Floyd Landis’ claims of doping takes a step forward. The New York Times cited several sources that spoke on the condition of anonymity when it revealed that subpoenas had been issued.

The paper didn’t name which witnesses had been or will be issued with subpoenas. It’s known that current BMC Racing Team rider George Hincapie and former professional Tyler Hamilton have been approached by the federal investigators.

Hamilton has previously indicated he would provide investigators with his full cooperation if subpoenaed, telling The Wall Street Journal last month: “I am aware that there is an investigation of other people in progress, and if I am subpoenaed to provide information, I will provide my full cooperation.”

The criminal investigation, led by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) special agent Jeff Novitzky, is focused principally around Landis’ recent allegations of systematic doping practices at the US Postal Service team. Landis confessed to doping himself and claimed wide-spread doping at US Postal during his time riding with Lance Armstrong's squad in an e-mail to USA Cycling CEO Steve Johnson, which was leaked to Cyclingnews and other media outlets.

The paper indicated that it’s likely Landis is one of the people to be subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury.