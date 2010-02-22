Grafton-Inverell gets new date

Drapac-Porsche has tasted success on home soil this year with Maclachlan's win in the Grafton to Inverell... (Image credit: David Lane)

The Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October this year, after receiving approval to relocate the race’s date. The event will take place one week after Australia’s other major one day race Melbourne-Warrnambool.

“This is a relief to the committee which has been waiting for confirmation of the date change before committing to organising many of the fantastic options the race will bring for spectators and cyclists,” said a release from the organiser. “It will be top gear now for the committee as they prepare for the biggest day in the history of the toughest classic in Australia.”

Grafton to Inverell will now be the final race in Cycling Australia’s National Road Series for both the women’s and teams series, while the men’s series will conclude with the Emerald Lakes Cycle Classic in early November.

“There has been some shifting of dates with other races in the NRS which has allowed the committee to slot the great race into the date they preferred,” said the organiser’s release. “There is great excitement and expectation for the 50th [anniversary] and October allows for more flexibility and options for race organisers and for the cyclists.”