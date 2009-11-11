Gracia departs Commencal

Cédric Gracia (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Cédric Gracia is leaving the Commencal team and starting his own squad for 2010. The Frenchman races downhill and four cross.

"I think it was time to leave. I had different goals, and I want to give back to the fans and sponsors who've been giving to me for so long," said Gracia to Cyclingnews. "I am going to make a private team next year, CG Racing Brigade."

"I wanted to make my own structure this year. I think it's a good time to give all I know to the future riders of the brigade," he said.

"I will start this year with myself, a full-time photgrapher, a team manager and a mechanic." The 31-year-old Frenchman, who lives in Andorra, emphasized the importance of a photographer to shoot footage that will capture the lifestyle, racing and freeriding of a pro mountain biker for sponsors.

Gracia turned pro in 2001, when he raced for the Volvo-Cannondale Team. He joined Commencal in 2006.

