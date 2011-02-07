Glassford, Batty, Morka return with Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team

Image 1 of 6 The Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) Image 2 of 6 Adam Morka and Peter Glassford (both Team Trek Canada) undergo testing (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) Image 3 of 6 Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) Image 4 of 6 Peter Glassford (Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) racing (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) Image 5 of 6 Adam Morka (Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team)

The Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team announced its roster for 2011 including three returning and two new athletes. The team is backed by Trek Bikes and Trek Bicycle Store of Toronto. The squad has re-signed Peter Glassford, Eric Batty and Adam Morka and added two of Canada's top under 23 racers: Cayley Brooks and Mitch Bailey, who both attended cross country Worlds in 2010.

In 2011, the Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team will maintain its focus of attending many global events, beginning March 31 in Southern California for the first US Pro XCT followed in April with another round of the US Pro XCT series, the Sea Otter Classic.

"I am excited to keep growing with Trek for 2011. The guys are so close that we have a great opportunity to push each other and also work together as the sport becomes more tactical. I can't wait to get on the line again in March!" said Glassford via mobile phone while climbing an unknown category 1 climb near Oxnard, California.

In 2010, the team raced in Canada Cups, US Pro XCTs, World Cups, and world championships. Aside from the big races, its riders attended community events like the Trek Hardwood Canada Cup, the Offroad Squeezer and many weekly series races.

Showing the colorful personalities and humor of the team's riders, a few of the team's other riders had more to say.

"I'm on rest week now, so its all meat and vegetables," said Morka. "Next week though, I'm eating waffles."

"My week has a lot of variety right now, school, three-hour roller ride, school, three-hour roller ride, school, three-hour roller ride," said Bailey.

Eric Batty, brother of World Cup racer Emily Batty was not available for further comment. "Don't call me, I'm up north with no cell service doing back-to-back four-hour days of snowshoeing."

Addressing a pressing issue may or may not have been on the minds of her new teammates, Cayley Brooks said, "Trek Canada Team? Awesome, does this mean we get the White Bontrager Shoes?"

On a more serious note, Barry Near, Owner of Trek Bicycle Store of Torono, commented on the team's development. "We are the evolving program that Emily Batty signed on with back in 2007, she has now achieved a level of greatness to jump up too Subaru-Trek in 2011."

"Trek is giving these up and coming athletes that same opportunity, and they give back huge. Their on and off the bike personalities are showing true commitment to the sport, and you will likely see a whole lot more of the Trek Canada Team in 2011."

The team can be followed on its blog: www.trekraceteam.com.

2011 Trek Canada Mountain Bike Tea

Peter Glassford

Eric Batty

Adam Morka

Cayley Brooks

Mitch Bailey