Glasgow, Scotland secures 2013 junior world track championships

Chris Hoy (Sky+ HD) on his way to another victory. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The UCI Management Committee, meeting on the eve of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, the Czech Republic, on Friday, awarded the 2013 Junior Track World Championships to Glasgow, Scotland, in Great Britain. The championships will be the first event to take place in Glasgow's new Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome which is currently under construction in the city's East End.

"Winning the Junior Track Cycling World Championships is a fantastic achievement for Scotland, and once again proves our world class credentials in hosting major sporting events," said Paul Bush OBE, Chief Operating Officer at EventScotland, the national events agency which led the bid. "As the first event confirmed for the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, it will introduce Scotland's newest sports facility to the world."

The win is part of a strategic approach, in partnership with the Glasgow City Council, to bring sporting events that showcase the city's new and existing facilities".

"The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will be a unique facility and among the top venues for track cycling in Europe," said Bush. "We anticipate that this will be the first of many track cycling events won for Scotland in the years leading up to and beyond the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow."

Approximately 220 riders from 60 countries are expected for the championship. The economic impact is estimated at £2.2 million.

"This is great news for the city of Glasgow and reaffirms our position as a leading venue for world sporting events... ," said Councillor Steven Purcell, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow City Marketing Bureau. "I am confident that 2013 will be another great success."

The Commonwealth Games will visit Glasgow in 2014. Scotland has a history of track cycling, having produced champions such as Sir Chris Hoy, Craig McLean, Ross Edgar and Aileen McGlynn.

The velodrome is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2012 and will have a seven-meter wide x 250-meter long timber track, a fully integrated timing system with scoreboard and recording facilities. On site, a one-kilometer closed road circuit will provide additional training and racing opportunities for all levels and abilities. The Velodrome will form part of the National Indoor Sports Arena, a multi-sports complex.

At the same meeting, the UCI gave Louisville, Kentucky in the US the 2013 Cyclo-cross World Championships and the 2012-2013 Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships. It also awarded the 2010 UCI Track Cycling Masters World Championships to Anadia, Portugal.

In addition, qualification systems for the 2012 London Olympic Games' mountain bike and BMX competitions were approved as were the qualification systems for the 2012 London Paralympics’ cycling competitions and 2010 UCI Road World Championships (men's road races). No details were released, but they are expected soon on the UCI website.