Girona Gala for Qhubeka - Gallery

The first annual Girona Gala for Qhubeka, an event organised by Dimension Data's Matt Brammeier and Nathan Haas, and Nikki Harris-Brammeier of Boels Dolmans, saw 120 guests assemble at Els Jardins de la Mercè on October 22 for an intimate dinner. The aim of the Girona Gala for Qhubeka was to raise funds to help Dimension Data, Qhubeka, and World Bicycle Relief reach its target of 5,000 bikes in its BicyclesChangeLives project.
Over a Catalan tasting menu and wine, guests, professional cyclists and locals mingled before the main event of the evening commenced with Eurosport's Ashley House the auctioneer and host for the night.
Dimension Data's Adrian Niyonshuti was one of several professional cyclist to donate an item with his his national Rwandan time trial kit the first item under the hammer. Items for auction included a signed pink jersey from the 2012 Giro d'Italia which was won by Haas' then teammate Ryder Hesjedal, and a signed Dimension Data Mark Cavendish jersey.
For both Brammeier and Haas, night was a success primarily due to the fact they reached the fundraising target and are already looking forward to future editions of the gala.
"The night was a huge success in my books," said Haas of the sold-out event. "Of course, in its first year, there were a few hitches and things we've learned to make the event better for the coming years, but what we created was a feeling of community, and this is what Qhubeka is about, moving forward, together.
"To boot, we hit our financial target and took our teams goal of 5000 bikes over the line. We played a small part of this on the night, but for our team to hit this target, it's a special day for our whole organisation. Bringing people together from different nations, organisations and different teams, this is something we want to do again. We are really proud of the night."
"Qhubeka is an absolutely amazing cause and we are so happy to be able to give everything we can to support it," added Brammeier. "We wanted to say a big thank you to all the sponsors and supporters locally and from abroad that made the night a success."
