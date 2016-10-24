Girona Gala for Qhubeka - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Matt Brammeier with the Qhubeka charity bike (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 2 of 18 Greg Henderson arrives with friends and family for the Girona Gala for Qhubeka (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 3 of 18 Michael Hepburn of Orica-BikeExchange and friends (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 4 of 18 Loren Rowney and Carlee Taylor with the winner of their auction items (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 5 of 18 Jack Bauer of Cannondale-Drapac with partner Sarah Kent (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 6 of 18 Adrien Niyonshuti is interviewed on stage by mc Ashley House (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 7 of 18 Dimension Data teammates Matt Brammeier and Adrien Niyonshuti (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 8 of 18 Carlee Taylor, Nathan Haas and Michael Hepburn catch up and pose for a photo (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 9 of 18 Former professional Dominique Rollin was the winner of the wine auction (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 10 of 18 Michael Hepburn and partner Emily Collins enjoying the evening (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 11 of 18 Some of the night's auction items on display (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 12 of 18 Zak Dempster of Bora-Argon 18 and his partner (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 13 of 18 Loren Rowney, Carla Ryan and Molly Weaver pose for a photo (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 14 of 18 The guests have arrived for the Girona Gala for Qhubeka (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 15 of 18 Matt Brammeier with Connor Dunne (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 16 of 18 Rory Sutherland and his wife Cheynna arrive for the Girona Gala for Qhubeka (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 17 of 18 The organisers of the Girona Gala for Qhubeka, Dimension Data's Nathan Haas and Matt Brammeier, and the Peloton Brief's Laura Flechter (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 18 of 18 Patatas Bravas at midnight (Image credit: Ben Broomfield)

The first annual Girona Gala for Qhubeka, an event organised by Dimension Data's Matt Brammeier and Nathan Haas, and Nikki Harris-Brammeier of Boels Dolmans, saw 120 guests assemble at Els Jardins de la Mercè on October 22 for an intimate dinner. The aim of the Girona Gala for Qhubeka was to raise funds to help Dimension Data, Qhubeka, and World Bicycle Relief reach its target of 5,000 bikes in its BicyclesChangeLives project.

Over a Catalan tasting menu and wine, guests, professional cyclists and locals mingled before the main event of the evening commenced with Eurosport's Ashley House the auctioneer and host for the night.

Dimension Data's Adrian Niyonshuti was one of several professional cyclist to donate an item with his his national Rwandan time trial kit the first item under the hammer. Items for auction included a signed pink jersey from the 2012 Giro d'Italia which was won by Haas' then teammate Ryder Hesjedal, and a signed Dimension Data Mark Cavendish jersey.

For both Brammeier and Haas, night was a success primarily due to the fact they reached the fundraising target and are already looking forward to future editions of the gala.

"The night was a huge success in my books," said Haas of the sold-out event. "Of course, in its first year, there were a few hitches and things we've learned to make the event better for the coming years, but what we created was a feeling of community, and this is what Qhubeka is about, moving forward, together.

"To boot, we hit our financial target and took our teams goal of 5000 bikes over the line. We played a small part of this on the night, but for our team to hit this target, it's a special day for our whole organisation. Bringing people together from different nations, organisations and different teams, this is something we want to do again. We are really proud of the night."

"Qhubeka is an absolutely amazing cause and we are so happy to be able to give everything we can to support it," added Brammeier. "We wanted to say a big thank you to all the sponsors and supporters locally and from abroad that made the night a success."

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the items under auction and the guests in attendance.