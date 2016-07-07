Giro Rosa stage 5 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 4 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-High5) dancing on the pedals up the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-High5) in the race lead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Two-time Giro Rosa winner Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) returned to the maglia rosa after taking a solo victory on stage 5. The American rode away on the famed Mortirolo mid-way through the queen stage and held an advantage over chasers upon crossing the finish line in Tirano.

At one point she had a five-minute advantage but that was reduced to 37 seconds following the descent and ride to the finish line. She also crashed partway down the descent. Her Wiggle High5 teammate Elisa Longo Borghini was second with Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec) third.

Abbott was chased for a time by Emma Pooley (Lotto Soudal Ladies), but the Briton was reeled in by the chasing group on the descent.

"It has been a crazy stage, as for its difficulty as for my troubles due to a crash in the downhill. But I'm happy to be the new Pink Jersey and this is important," Abbott said.

Abbott leads the race by 10 seconds over compatriot Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), who leads the points classification. Longo Borghini is third at 15 seconds.