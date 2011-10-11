Giro d'Italia stages also leaked?

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador celebrates his second Giro d'Italia victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The tifosi cheer the maglia rosa on Monte Grappa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the earlier announcement today that ASO had inadvertently leaked the 2012 Tour de France details on the letour.fr website, the same may have also happened with the 2012 Giro details.

According to Michele Bufalino, the man responsible for the reporting on 'motorised push bikes' scandal, the route was made available on an English section of the main Giro website.

The first three stages in Denmark had already been officially made public last week, but the rest are yet to be officially announced.

Cyclingnews has requested comment from RCS Sport.

Alleged Giro d’Italia stages

5 May: Herning – Herning ITT (8.7 km)

6 May: Herning – Herning (206 km)

7 May: Horsens – Horsens (190 Km)

8 May: Rest day, transfer to Italy

9 May: Verona – Verona TTT (32.2 km)

10 May: Modena – Fano (199 km)

11 May: Urbino – Porto Sant’Elpidio (207 Km)

12 May: Recanati – Rocca di Cambio (202 km)

13 May: Sulmona – Lago Laceno (229 km)

14 May: San Giorgio nel Sannio – Frosinone (171 km)

15 May: Civitavecchia – Assisi (187 km)

16 May: Assisi – Montecatini Terme (243 Km)

17 May: Seravezza – Sestri Levante (157 km)

18 May: Savona – Cervere (121 km)

19 May: Cherasco – Cervinia (205 km)

20 May: Busto Arsizio – Lecco/Pian dei Resinelli (172 km)

21 May: Rest day

22 May: Limone sul Garda – Falzes/Pfalzen (174 km)

23 May: Falzes/Pfalzen – Cortina d’Ampezzo (187 km)

24 May: San Vito di Cadore – Vedelago (139 km)

25 May: Treviso – Alpe di Pampeago (197km)

26 May: Caldes/Val di Sole – Passo dello Stelvio (218 km)

27 May: Milano – Milano ITT (31.5 km)