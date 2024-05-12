Giro d’Italia stage winner Tim Merlier in pain after ‘stupid crash’ in time trial

'I hope that tomorrow's rest day will do wonders' says Belgian fast man

Tim Merlier after crashing in the stage 7 time trial at the Giro d'Italia
Tim Merlier after crashing in the stage 7 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) is hoping the first Giro d’Italia rest day “will do wonders” for his injuries after crashing hard in the stage 7 individual time trial.

The Belgian’s incident wasn’t spotted on the broadcast due to not being a contender for the stage but photos of Merlier and comments from himself and team staff revealed that he had gone down and sustained more than just superficial injuries.

