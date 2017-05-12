Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Ewan finally takes his win
Caleb Ewan won a photo finish sprint on Friday's seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Orica-Scott rider nosed out Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the line in Alberobello after 224 kilometres of racing. There was no change in the overall standings, with Quick-Step's Bob Jungels maintaining his position atop the GC leaderboard.
