Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Ewan finally takes his win

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) was happy to win his first ever Giro d'Italia stage

Caleb Ewan won a photo finish sprint on Friday's seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Orica-Scott rider nosed out Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the line in Alberobello after 224 kilometres of racing. There was no change in the overall standings, with Quick-Step's Bob Jungels maintaining his position atop the GC leaderboard.