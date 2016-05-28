Giro d'Italia stage 20 highlights - Video

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia was the last chance for the overall contenders to unseat Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), and with four climbs on the short 137km stage, it was never certain that the Colombian could hold onto his 44 second lead on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

On the penultimate climb, Nibali went for broke, going clear of the maglia rosa group and steadily opening up a gap. Far up ahead, Rein Taaramae salvaged Katusha's Giro with a stage win from the day's breakaway.

Although he began to struggle near the top of the final climb, Nibali pulled out enough time to take over the race lead with just one stage remaining.