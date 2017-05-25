Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 highlights - Video

Tejay Van Garderen trying to soften up Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) won the Giro d'Italia's 18th stage from the breakaway on Thursday, besting Sky's Mikel Landa at the finish line after a long day full of climbs.

The pair shed the rest of their companions from a big early breakaway group before battling one-on-one for the stage victory in Ortisei, where van Garderen proved stronger in the closing metres.

Behind the breakaway, it was an aggressive day for the GC contenders, with Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali both trying to drop race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Quintana made a powerful dig on the Passo Gardena that Nibali ultimately joined, but Dumoulin refused to allow his rivals much breathing room, closing down the move before the top of the climb.

After further moves by Quintana and Nibali were reeled in, FDJ's Thibaut Pinot got away on the final climb and took back over a minute on the rest of the GC riders. Dumoulin, Nibali and Quintana all arrived at the finish line together.