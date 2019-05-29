Giro d'Italia stage 17 highlights - Video

Nans Peters on the Giro podium after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nans Peters ended an eight-year drought for his AG2R La Mondiale team at the Giro d'Italia by winning stage 17 on Wednesday. He soloed to the victory after attacking his breakaway companions with 16km to go of the 181km stage from Commezzadura (Val di Sol) to Anterselva.

The 18-man breakaway was only given roughly six minutes to play with as the race for the overall classification remained behind among the main field between the likes of Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Peters sensed his moment to attack and ended up winning by a margin of 1:34 over runner-up on the stage Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), while Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third another 17 seconds back.

Back in the field, fourth place overall Mikel Landa (Movistar) tested Nibali and Roglic by making an attack of his own over the last climb with 3km to go. He was followed in by chasing riders Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and overall leader Carapaz. All gained a handful of seconds on Nibali and Roglic, who looked too fatigued to respond to the late-race digs.

AG2R La Mondiale last won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in the 2011 edition when John Gadret secured the stage 11 victory in Castefidardo.