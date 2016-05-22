Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 15 highlights - Video

Mountain time trial action see the GC shift

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) happy with his time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took a hugely surprising win in the mountain time trial on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia. He edged out race leader Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) by less than a second with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) resurrecting his Giro with third.