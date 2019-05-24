The breakaway on the final climb of stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) stormed to victory on stage 13 atop the summit finish at Ceresole Reale. Zakarin slowly dropped his breakaway rivals to take the solo win ahead of Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), while a late-surge from Mikel Landa (Movistar) earned him third place on the podium.

The breakaway may have succeeded to the finish line but the race behind heated up between overall contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Primoz Rolic (Jumbo Visma).

In addition, after the day's stage riders like Landa and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) all moved further up in time in the overall classification. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) suffered on the steep slopes of the climb in the final two kilometres and finished five minutes behind the stage winner.

Zakarin had the most to gain and is now in third overall, behind race leader Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) and runner-up Roglic.

Watch how the race unfolded in the Giro d'Italia stage 13 highlights video below.