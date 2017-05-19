Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Fernando Gaviria celebrating win number four at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria won his fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia – and his second in a row – but it was far from straightforward. A messy run-in to the finish line meant he came detached from his lead out. He was well behind some argy-bargy between his normal last lead-out man Max Richeze, but the Quick-Step Floors sprinter never panicked, and came up between the barriers and Richeze to blast to the win.

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) enjoyed one relatively quiet day out before the GC battle resumes on Saturday with a summit finish in Oropa.