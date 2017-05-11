Giro d'Italia: Sbaragli hit by selfie-snapping spectator

Image 1 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 4 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli gets ready for training (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 5 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on his way to the stage 10 podium. (Image credit: Bettini)

As if cycling races aren't dangerous enough with crashes, motorcycles, bad weather and dangerous descents, riders must also look out for thoughtless fans.

Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) was hit by a spectator taking a selfie during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. The sprinter tweeted a photo of a large bandage on his torso and said "Today I got hit by a spectator that was making a selfie .. it's crazy I don't know how I didn't crash . Please respect us is not a video game."

Earlier in the week a female fan posted a video of herself at the Giro d'Italia in which she stepped out into the road, her back to the speeding peloton. Luckily there was no contact and she was quickly again at the side of the road.

One famous run-in between a cyclist and a photographer occurred in the pre-smart phone days of the 1999 Tour de France. Giuseppe Guerini (Telekom) was soloing up the Alpe d'Huez to take the win when a fan moved into the road for a photo, ran into the Italian and sent him crashing to the pavement. The Italian was able to recover quickly and claim the victory.