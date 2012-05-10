Giro d'Italia rocks IG Pro Cycling Index

Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After three stages of the Giro d’Italia a number of riders have switched places in the IG Pro Cycling Index.

After his win in stage 2, Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) has moved up to 6th place. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), second on GC last year, has targeted the Tour de France this year. It means he’ll drop down the rankings over the coming weeks as he misses out on defending his points from last year.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12 month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.



