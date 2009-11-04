Giro d'Italia considers start in Washington DC

2009 Giro winner Denis Menchov points to map, far away from Washington DC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d'Italia is considering starting its three-week race outside of Europe for the first time. USA's capital, Washington DC, would like to be a host city of the race in the coming years, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"For some time we have had the idea of holding the Giro's start in America. But now there exists a concrete interest from the city of Washington," said race director Angelo Zomegnan.

Washington DC's Mayor Adrian Fenty will help the bid. He is a fan of cycling and competes in triathlons to stay in shape.

If the race organised a start in Washington DC it could also hold an additional two to three stages along the east coast. It could travel to Philadelphia, former home of the US national championships, or a stage to New York City.

None of the three Grand Tours (Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España) has ever begun outside of Europe. The major problems facing Giro organiser RCS Sport are the cost, travel time and jet lag to resume the race in Italy. It takes eight hours to fly from New York City to Milan and there is a six-hour time difference between the two cities.

The Giro first started outside of Italy 44 years ago, from San Marino in 1965. Next year, it starts with three stages in The Netherlands, all based from Amsterdam.

