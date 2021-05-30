Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 21 highlights - Video

Egan Bernal celebrated his second Grand Tour victory, sealing his 2021 Giro d'Italia with a solid final time trial won by Ineos teammate Filippo Ganna.

The triumph is one for both Bernal and his team. The 24-year-old confirmed the promise demonstrated by his 2019 Tour de France victory and overcame the intervening year filled with back problems and trouble coping with the pressure comes with being a Tour champion in a cycling-mad country like Colombia.

Given the freedom to enjoy racing, to play a little by sprinting for time bonuses, to show off his mountain biking skills on the gravel roads of Tuscany, Bernal grew in confidence throughout the Giro while his rivals fell by the wayside.

Even in his struggles in the final week when third-placed Simon Yates (BikeExchange) second-place Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack in the final two mountain stages, Bernal put his faith in his teammates who did not let him down.

Watch the highlights of the final stage above.