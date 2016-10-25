Giro d'Italia 2017 presentation brings together past champions - Gallery

Image 1 of 41 Fabio Aru (ITA), Mauro Vegni (ITA) Race Director Giro d'Italia and Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru on stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Brian Cookson gave a speech on stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru at 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru at 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru at 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru at 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation featured logo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - trophy on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - audience awaits to official route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 iguel Indurain and Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Pink jerseys on display in the entrance to the presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Nibali and Aru hold the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Ennio Doris (ITA) Owner RCS Media Group / Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Miguel Indurain and Vittorio Adorni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 The Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 Mauro Vegni (ITA) Race Director Giro d'Italia on stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 The 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Pink jerseys on display in the entrance to the presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Many of their pink jerseys and those of other winners were on display in the entrance to the presentation - 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 Paolo Bellino - Giorgia Palmas - Andrea Montie - 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Mario Cipollini and Miguel Indurain shake hands at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Mario Cipollini and Miguel Indurain at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Miguel Indurain, Vittorio Adorni and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Vincenzo Nibali - Urbano Cairo- Carlo Tamburi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Ivan Basso and Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Giovanni Malago (CONI) and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation at the Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 The maglia rosa at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 The maglia rosa at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

RCS Sport presented the official route of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on October 25 at the luxurious Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan.

The 100th edition of the Italian Grand Tour brought together some of the past champions and stage winners: Miguel Indurain, Mario Cipollini, Felice Gimondi, Giuseppe Saronni, Francesco Moser, Ivan Basso, Fabio Aru and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali, among others.

As the crowd entered the venue, they were treated to a display of pink leader's jerseys worn by riders from previous editions of the Giro d'Italia.

The Grande Partenza will set things off in Sardinia on May 5 in Alghero with a lengthy 203km road race to Olbia, and the overall winner will be crowned three weeks later upon its conclusion following a flat 28km time trial to Milan on May 28.

