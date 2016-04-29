Giro d'Italia 2016: 10 riders to watch - Video

Riders to watch for the Giro d'Italia 2016 (Image credit: Immediate Media)

After a lengthy build-up, the first of the Grand Tours is finally here with the Giro d’Italia set to leave from Apeldoorn in a week’s time.

With a long trip between the Netherlands and the first Italian stages in the south of the country, the race start has been moved to Friday to allow for a third rest day or travel day. As is tradition now, the race will begin with a team time trial, giving the likes of Fabian Cancellara and Tom Dumoulin with a shot at wearing the maglia rosa early on.

There will be no Alberto Contador on the start line but there will be a past champion in the guise of Vincenzo Nibali, who is looking for his fourth Grand Tour title. His former teammate Mikel Landa will be his foe this year as the Spaniard competes for his new squad Team Sky.

They aren’t the only two in the fight for pink this year and we’ve put together a list of 10 riders to watch at the Giro d’Italia 2016. Watch the video above for the full list and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.