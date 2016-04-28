Complete guide to following the Giro d'Italia 2016

Image 1 of 5 Giro d'Italia: 8 days to go! (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 The 99th edition of the Giro d'Italia starts in Apeldoorn and finishes in Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The 2016 pink Giro d'Italia race leader's jersey (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 5 Giro d'Italia 2016: Full race map (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 5 Giro d'Italia 2016: Full race route (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The television broadcast of the Giro d'Italia is just one of the myriad of ways you can follow the race in 2016. Social media has added a new dimension to watching bike racing, offering fans an opportunity to engage with commentators, race organisers, riders, journalists, and other fans to have their questions answered or simply contribute to the coverage.

Cyclingnews has put together a guide of how best to follow the Giro d'Italia so you won't miss a thing from the 99th edition of the Italian Grand Tour

Online and mobile coverage

Cyclingnews will have coverage of every single Giro d'Italia stage in 2016, starting with live coverage on Thursday May 5 with the pre-race press conferences and team presentation in Apeldoorn. Cyclingnews will also have daily race reports from the Giro, with accompanying results and photos, along with news and features. Each stage of the Giro also has its own preview page with a map and profile to let you know exactly where the peloton is starting and finishing and the terrain they'll cover.

There will also be daily highlights from the Giro along with galleries, tech, and exclusive news.The weekly Cyclingnews Podcast will also feature dispatches from the Giro.

Television broadcast guide

The Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live across the globe with daily highlights packages. Details regarding the length of coverage regarding each stage is yet to be released but it's unlikely stages will be broadcast in their totality.

You can find the broadcasters for each country and region listed below

Europe: Italy: RAI Sport | Pan-Europe: Eurosport | France: beIN SPORTS | Belgium: VRT Sporza | Netherlands: NOS | Denmark: TV 2 | Switzerland: SRG SSR | Spain: RTVE

Africa: Middle East & North Africa: beIN SPORTS | Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

North America: USA: beIN SPORTS | Canada: RDS

South America: South America: ESPN Sur | Brazil: ESPN Brasil | Colombia: Señal Colombia | Colombia: RCN | Mexico & Central America: TDN

Australasia: Pan-Asia: Eurosport Asia Pacific | Japan: J Sports | China: LETV | Thailand: True Visions | Thailand: NOW26 | Vietnam: FPT Telecom | Australia: SBS, Australia Fox Sports | New Zealand: SKY

There is also a radio broadcast in Italy on RAI Radio.

Social Media

The official Giro d'Italia Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are worth following to keep up to date with all things Giro.

Cyclingnews' social media accounts will also add to your Giro experience with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts all offering something different and unique.

The official hashtag of the 2016 Giro d'Italia is #giro.

Tour Tracker App

If you're out and about can't watch any of the Giro stages, download the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app for iPhone/iPad or Android to get the most detailed live coverage of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana and Tour of Britain.

Print Media

Go and grab a copy of the official Giro d'Italia magazine or the latest Procycling for an accompanying guide to flick through as you're watching the stages. Inside Procycling you'll find articles like Barry Ryan's interview with 2013 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali who will lead the Astana team in his bid for a second Giro title.

Books

in the downtime between stages, why not read up on some of the best books out there on the Giro and Italian cycling. Below is a small selection of printed works.