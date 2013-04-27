Giro d'Italia 2013: Euskaltel Eusakadi lead with Sanchez

Image 1 of 4 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Last year's winner Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried to limit his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Euskaltel Eusakadi has announced its 2013 Giro d’Italia line up with Samuel Sanchez set to lead the team. The Giro starts in Naples in just over a week and the Spanish team has provided Sanchez with a robust squad to support his overall ambitions.

The former Olympic road race champion will be supported by Egoi Martinez, Jorge Azanza, Pablo Urtasun, Gorka Verdugo, Miguel Minguez, Ricardo Mestre, Ioannis Tamouridis and Robert Vrecer.

Sanchez last rode the Giro in 2005 and finished 17th overall but has focused on the Tour de France and Vuelta in recent years. The 35-year-old has finished on the podium twice in his home grand tour and made the Tour de France top ten on numerous occasions.





Euskaltel have won three stages in the last two editions of the Giro d’Italia.

