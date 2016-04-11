Gilbert out of Brabantse Pijl after breaking finger

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert at the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) Dubai Tour stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert was a pre-race favourite (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Philippe Gilbert is set to miss Wednesday's Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne after having surgery to fix multiple fractures in his finger, he confirmed to Sporza today. The 2014 winner was involved in a road rage altercation with two Belgian men on Friday that resulted in his injury.

Gilbert was training outside Theux with teammate Loïc Vliegen when they were involved in an incident with two brothers from Stoumout, James and Stephen Henroye, that continued in the city centre later on.

While the press release indicated that the men were intoxicated, the men disputed this assertion to Het Laatste Nieuws, and said that it was Gilbert who was the aggressor. James Henroye said he is an athlete and doesn't even drink, and denied hitting either of the riders.

"They hit us and used a spray. I have filed a complaint with the police. In contrary to what the BMC press release said, I did not hit anyone and I was not drunk," he said.

When contacted by Cyclingnews, Gilbert said he could not comment on the case. He will decide later this week whether he can race the Amstel Gold Race this weekend.