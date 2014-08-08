Gilbert leads BMC in London-Surrey Classic
Two stagiaires debut with WorldTour team
Philippe Gilbert will lead the BMC Racing Team in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic this coming Sunday. He will lead a five-man team which includes two stagiaires.
Related Articles
Martin Kohler and Sebastian Lander will be on the squad, while stagiaires Luke Davison and Loïc Vliegen will make their debuts for the WorldTour team.
The race tracks much of the course of the road race from the London 2012 Olympics. It starts in East London and ends in front of Buckingham Palace.
Gilbert, 32, has returned to his successful ways this season. He won the Brabantse Pijl and the Amstel Gold Race in the spring. In June he won two stages and the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer. He has not ridden a grand tour in 2014.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy