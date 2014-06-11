Giant Shimano with sprinting options at GP du Canton d'Argovie

Image 1 of 2 Luka Mezgec thrilled the Slovenian fans by winning the final Giro d'Italia stage in Trieste (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giant-Shimano are looking to continue its winning ways at the GP du Canton d'Argovie with Giro d'Italia stage winner Luka Mezgec and Ronde van Zeeland Seaports runner-up Ramon Sinkeldam spearheading its sprint train at the 1.HC race.

Although the attritional 181km parcours may prove too much for the sprinters, should the race finish in a bunch sprint, both riders are capable of taking the win and Giant-Shimano's 24th of the season.

Along with his Giro stage win, in 2014 Mezgec also won three stages at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and the 1.1 Handzame Classic.

Tobias Ludvigsson makes his return to racing after crashing out of the Giro and is keen to see how his body responds during the race.

Also making their return to racing post-Giro are Simon Gecshke and Georg Preidler with the team completed by Lawson Craddock and Koen De Kort — who recently competed at the Tour of California — and is rounded out by Malaysian Sea Keong Loh.

The 51st edition of the Swiss race is again based on a 12km circuit with a hill each lap that will whittle down the peloton over the 181km course. Last year's winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) returns to defend his title.

"For this race at Gippengen we hope to see Simon and Georg with the shape they built during the Giro," said Giant-Shimano coach Addy Engels.

"If the guys have come out of the Giro with good legs then we can hope for a good result here. Tobias also returns to racing which is good for him. He will not have any pressure or expectations and we can just let him find his rhythm again."

Giant-Shimano for GP du Canton: Lawson Craddock, Simon Geschke, Koen De Kort, Sea Keong Loh, Tobias Ludvigsson, Luka Mezgec, Georg Preidler and Ramon Sinkeldam.