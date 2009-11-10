Giant Italia signs Falaschi

Bryan Falaschi is riding for Giant Italia for 2010 and 2011. (Image credit: Team Giant Italia)

Team Giant Italia signed Bryan Falaschi to its roster for the next two years. The young Swiss racer is making the move from Team Hard Rock FRW and will compete in cross country and cyclo-cross for his new team through 2011. He was selected by manager Gianfranco Bechis in light of his accomplishments on the dirt and in cyclo-cross.





He current lives in La Chaux de Fonds, a small town in the French Canton of Neuchâtel, in the Region of Jura.

In 2010, Falaschi will race the UCI World Cup and international events in Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. He will focus on improving his technical and tactical skills.

