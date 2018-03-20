Giant Cycling rider disqualified from Tour de Langkawi for fighting

Image 1 of 5 Astana at the head of the peloton during stage three to Kuala Terengganu (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 2 of 5 Thumbs up for stage winner Adam De Vos (Rally) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Adam De Vos celebrates his stage win in Kuala Terengganu (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 4 of 5 Race leader on stage 2, Riccardo Minali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Chinese rider Zhiwen Chen with Giant teammate Liu Manduo post-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Zhiwen Chen,19, of the Giant Cycling Team has been disqualified from the Tour de Langkawi for violence. Following a lengthy meeting of race commissaires, a decision - confirmed via the race communiqué - was taken to fine Chen 200 Swiss Francs and disqualify him from the race.

Following the stage win by Adam de Vos of Rally in Kalua Terenaganu, a video taken by a spectator emerged, showing a fight involving a number of riders. The video was taken from a balcony overlooking the finish of the stage.

Chen was penalised under “Article 30.1: Acts of violence among riders” and eliminated for his role in the fight.

Teammate Hang Shi was also penalised with the added charge of “throwing a bottle against another rider” but remains in the race. Cyclingnews understands that Shi threw the bottle mid-race when tempers originally flared between the Terengganu and Giant teams. For throwing the bottle, Shi received a CHF200 fine and was penalized one second.

The post-stage fight also involved Mohd Harrif Saleh of the Terengganu cycling team. The 29-year-old was penalized under Article 37bis: “Behaviour which damages the image of cycling (by his defensive action).” For his role in the incident, Saleh was fined CHF50. Chen was also penalized under Article 37bis and received a further CHF50 fine for his role in the fight.

Chen finished 11th on stage 1 of the race into Kulim. The Tour de Langkawi was his first UCI race of the 2018 season.

Starting with only five riders, the Giant team is left with just two riders in the race with five stages remaining in the Tour de Langkawi.

In November of last year, Chinese rider Wang Xin (Keyi Look) was disqualified from the Tour of Hainan when footage emerged of him after attacking staff of the Swiss national team. His team was also disqualified from the race due to the incident.

The Tour de Langkawi race communique also contained changes for stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi from Dungun to Pekan. The stage has been extended from 177.6km to 183.8km with the third intermediate sprint point move from Balok to Tanjung Lumpur.